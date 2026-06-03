Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Appoints Senior European Industrial Leader to Lead Delivery of FOAK Facility at Chemelot

LONDON, Ontario, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today formally announced the appointment of Jan Lemmens as Project Director for the Company's First-of-a-Kind ("FOAK") industrial facility at the Chemelot Industrial Park in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands.

Mr. Lemmens will lead project development, engineering, and construction activities for the FOAK facility, bringing more than three decades of industrial leadership experience across European specialty materials, plastics, and chemical processing industries. The appointment adds dedicated, on-the-ground leadership as the FOAK program transitions into its engineering, permitting, and construction-preparation phase, reflecting the project's progress.

In this role, Mr. Lemmens will oversee the planning and execution of site development activities for the FOAK facility, including civil works, permitting, contractor coordination, and preparation of the site for construction and operations. He will support coordination between project activities in the Netherlands and Aduro's Canadian engineering, operations, and logistics teams to help align site execution with process requirements, material movement, and operational planning. Mr. Lemmens will also help lead the development of the local operating organization, including recruitment, safety, training, and commissioning-readiness programs required for the transition from project execution to industrial operations.

Mr. Lemmens has held senior operational and engineering leadership positions across the Netherlands and Europe, including Director of Operations and Plant Manager at Sekisui S-Lec BV; General Manager at RPC BEBO NL; Operations Director at Transilwrap Company, where he established the company's first European manufacturing facility; and Group Engineering Manager at Rexam, where he led major industrial investment projects across the United Kingdom.

In recent years, Mr. Lemmens has supported multiple industrial companies through project leadership and operational advisory roles focused on manufacturing expansion, engineering execution, operational improvement, safety systems, and industrial site development. His experience includes working within the Chemelot industrial ecosystem and coordinating with contractors, infrastructure providers, and industrial stakeholders across complex operating environments.

"This project has reached a stage where local industrial execution experience becomes critically important," said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer at Aduro. "Jan brings practical experience building and operating industrial facilities in this region, with a strong understanding of safety, project discipline, and how projects are executed within the Chemelot environment. His appointment strengthens Aduro's ability to advance the FOAK facility through engineering, permitting, and construction preparation with the discipline and structure required for a first-of-a-kind project."

"Aduro's technology is entering an important stage of industrial advancement," said Jan Lemmens, Project Director at Aduro. "The focus now is on establishing the project organization and execution framework required to advance engineering, equipment procurement, contractor and vendor engagement, permitting coordination, construction planning, and operational readiness as the FOAK facility progresses toward construction and future scale-up. I am pleased to be invited to lead this project at such an important stage of its development."

The FOAK facility, announced in January 2026, is designed to deploy Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT") for the chemical recycling of waste plastics at an initial capacity of approximately 10,000 tonnes per year. The site is configured to support phased expansion to larger-scale operations, providing a modular pathway intended to establish industrial-scale operating experience while preserving capacity for future growth.

The project has advanced through several milestones, including site selection within the Chemelot Industrial Park and the engagement of Ebert HERA B.V. to lead permitting activities. Aduro has also secured an offtake letter of intent covering an initial parcel of the facility's production, an early commercial validation that links process development to a defined downstream market.

Located within one of Europe's most integrated chemical industry clusters, the project is well positioned to benefit from existing infrastructure, feedstock access, and proximity to downstream users of circular hydrocarbons. Chemelot's interconnected industrial ecosystem supports the development of circular value chains through shared utilities, logistics, and material flows, creating a practical pathway for scaling advanced recycling technologies.

The FOAK facility is intended to establish a scalable foundation for Hydrochemolytic Technology in Europe, contributing to the region's efforts to expand chemical recycling capacity and integrate circular feedstocks into existing petrochemical systems.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, engineering, permitting, construction, commissioning, and start-up of Aduro's First-of-a-Kind ("FOAK") industrial facility at Chemelot; the expected design capacity and phased expansion of the facility; the advancement of permitting and engineering activities; the progression of commercial discussions and product offtake arrangements; and the anticipated role of the project in supporting chemical recycling and circular feedstock integration in Europe.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including risks related to project development and execution, permitting and regulatory approvals, engineering and construction activities, technology scale-up, feedstock supply, commercial arrangements, financing, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Aduro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/793f3749-73dd-415a-b5af-854ae2e535f5