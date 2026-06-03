

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to advance American artificial intelligence innovation to strengthen the nation's cybersecurity, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure the United States remains the global leader in AI innovation.



The Order directs appropriate agencies to prioritize the cyber defense of National Security Systems, Department of War information systems, and civilian Federal government information systems.



The Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, and the National Cyber Director, has been ordered to issue operational directives and other guidance to facilitate access to AI-enabled cybersecurity tools and services for Federal agencies, State and local authorities, and operators of critical infrastructure, including rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities.



The Order establishes an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse, in voluntary coordination with the AI industry and critical infrastructure operators, to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities at scale.



Trump ordered the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management to identify funding opportunities for advanced AI cybersecurity capabilities and expand Federal cybersecurity hiring and placement.



The Order calls for the development of a classified benchmarking process against which industry may assess their models for advanced AI cyber capabilities, identifying covered frontier models.



A per the Order, the Federal government will establish a voluntary framework in collaboration with AI developers regarding covered frontier models, which would provide the Trump administration with secure early access for trusted partners to strengthen cybersecurity and promote secure innovation.



The Order states that nothing shall be construed to authorize creation of any mandatory governmental licensing, pre-clearance, or permitting requirement for the development, publication, release or distribution of AI models.



The Order directs the Attorney General to prioritize enforcement against individuals who use AI to illegally access or damage computer systems, steal data, or facilitate other criminal activity.



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