

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Through the April tax filing deadline, American families and Workers have claimed $82 billion in individual relief directly from the Working Families Tax Cuts, the Department of the Treasury's new analysis of this past tax filing season confirms.



97 percent of filers received a tax cut this past filing season, according to the Treasury.



Data from this most recent filing season shows millions of American families and workers claimed expanded tax deductions and credits tied directly to wages, children, overtime, tips, and earned income.



The data further shows that tax relief was concentrated among American families and workers earning under $200,000.



96 percent of filers receiving a tax cut earned less than $200,000.



Filers earning between $100,000 to $200,000, who claimed one of President Trump's signature tax cuts, received an average tax cut of more than $1,250. Nearly 70 percent of filers receiving a tax cut earned less than $100,000.



More than 7.5 million filers have claimed No Tax on Tips, with an average deduction of over $7,000.



More than 29 million filers have claimed No Tax on Overtime, with an average deduction of more than $3,100.



More than 1.4 million filers have claimed No Tax on Car Loan Interest on their new American vehicles, with an average deduction of more than $1,800.



Nearly 40 million families have claimed the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which is permanently doubled and expanded by the Working Families Tax Cuts.



More than 127 million filers have claimed the permanently doubled standard deduction, simplifying tax filing for millions across the country, the analysis shows.



'American families and workers overwhelmingly benefitted from the Working Families Tax Cuts, receiving the largest share of the historic tax relief delivered this past filing season,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'This analysis confirms President Trump's tax policies deliver substantial tax cuts to hardworking Americans and provide greater relief and financial certainty to low- and middle- income households,' he added.



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