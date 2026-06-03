

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in CDC's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal Tuesday highlights a growing concern for adverse outcomes from patients who have traveled abroad to undergo cosmetic procedures. The findings underscore the need for patients considering medical procedures abroad to fully understand the potential health risks and consult their healthcare professionals before traveling.



'More and more people are getting medical procedures outside the United States, but there are risks,' said Kiara McNamara, who is a CDC nurse epidemiologist and the lead author of the study. He warned that it is essential for patients to be informed and prepared before making decisions about seeking cosmetic surgery abroad.



The study reviewed reports from 2014-2024 involving U.S. residents who experienced infections or other complications after traveling, both within and outside the United States, for cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, and gluteal augmentation. Out of 2,162 total CDC consultations reviewed, 34 involved patients who traveled for medical care.



Researchers identified 21 reports involving approximately 145 patients with adverse outcomes, including infections, linked with both domestic and international surgery centers and clinics. Many of the investigations involved patients from multiple states, demonstrating the complexity of detecting and responding to healthcare-associated outbreaks connected to medical tourism.



The findings revealed a range of serious adverse events. Postsurgical infections were reported in 20 consultations, including 12 cases involving suspected or confirmed nontuberculous mycobacteria infections. Most consultations were linked to surgery centers or clinics, and four consultations involved patient deaths.



Infection prevention and control assessments conducted during one domestic and one international investigation identified significant deficiencies in environmental cleaning, personal protective equipment use, hand hygiene practices, and surgical equipment reprocessing.



To address these growing challenges, CDC emphasized the importance of stronger surveillance systems, continued collaboration between healthcare providers and public health agencies, and proactive patient education. These measures are critical to identifying adverse outcomes early and implementing effective prevention strategies, CDC said in a press release.



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