National Grid PLC Announces Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / National Grid announces that the following documents have today been published and are available on its website, www.nationalgrid.com:

Annual Report and Accounts 2025/26

Annual Report on Form 20-F 2025/26

Notice of 2026 AGM

A copy of the proposed updated Articles of Association

A copy of the existing Articles of Association marked to show the changes being proposed in Resolution 22 of the Notice of 2026 AGM

In accordance with 6.4.1(R) and 6.4.3(R) of the UK Listing Rules, a copy of each of the documents listed above and a copy of the proxy form for the 2026 AGM has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2025/26 has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and will shortly be available at www.sec.gov.

The 2026 AGM of National Grid plc will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday, 14 July 2026 at King's High School, Venues & Events Warwick, Banbury Road, Warwick, CV34 6YE. The AGM will be held as a hybrid meeting, providing shareholders with the opportunity to participate via an electronic meeting platform or in person. For more information, please refer to the Notice of 2026 AGM which is available on the Company's website at https://www.nationalgrid.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm.

In compliance 6.3.5R(1A) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), information required to be communicated with the media in unedited full text is included in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025/26.

Printed copies of the Notice of 2026 AGM and associated documents will be dispatched to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM free of charge. Requests should be directed to box.Group.CoSec@nationalgrid.com.

Julian Baddeley

Group Company Secretary

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: National Grid plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/national-grid-plc-announces-annual-financial-report-and-notice-of-agm-1172985