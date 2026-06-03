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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 09:55
4,476 Euro
-0,75 % -0,034
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5084,55816:30
4,5104,56416:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 15:58 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson purchases more shares in NAT

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

I am pleased to inform you that I, Founder, Chairman & CEO, has today bought 100,000 shares at $5.26 per share, bringing my holdings in NAT to 5,600,000 shares.

My son, Vice-Chairman Alexander Hansson, purchased 300,000 shares in NAT last week at 5.16/share.

Following these transactions, the Hansson family owns 11,455,000 shares or 5.4% of the outstanding shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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