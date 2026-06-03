Navitas Semiconductor Corporation: Navitas Collaborates with NVIDIA MGX Ecosystem to Accelerate 800 VDC AI Infrastructure

TORRANCE, Calif., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, was honored to participate in NVIDIA's Partner Ceremony held on May 29th, 2026, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The event brought together key ecosystem partners supporting the NVIDIA AI Factory MGX platform, highlighting industry collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation AI data centers powered by emerging 800 VDC rack architectures.

Navitas' 800 V-to-6 V DC-DC power delivery board (PDB) is being shown at NVIDIA's AI Factory MGX Ecosystem Showcase at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, June 2nd-June 5th. Powered by Navitas GaNFast technology, the PDB eliminates the need for a traditional 48 V intermediate bus converter (IBC) stage within the compute server trays, maximizing system efficiency, reliability, and valuable real estate.

The PDB features 16 GaNFast FETs rated at 650 V, 11 mOhms, in the latest DFN8×8 dual-cooled package, aiming 97.5% peak efficiency, operating at 1 MHz switching frequency, and enabling a power density of 2100 W/in³. Approximately 20% thinner than a mobile phone, its ultra-low profile allows for extremely close integration with the GPU board, maximizing transient performance and enhancing power distribution efficiency.





"As AI workloads continue to scale and drive unprecedented demand for compute, power delivery has become one of the most critical challenges in enabling next-generation gigawatt AI factories," said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas. "Through our collaboration with NVIDIA within the MGX ecosystem, Navitas is delivering GaN and SiC power technologies that enable megawatt-scale AI server racks with higher power density, a smaller system footprint, and improved thermal performance, helping accelerate the transition to more efficient and scalable AI infrastructure."

Navitas provides a comprehensive portfolio of wide-bandgap (WBG) power technologies that form the foundation of next-generation AI factory infrastructure. Its GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) solutions enable efficient power delivery from the grid to the AI compute rack, supporting critical applications such as solid-state transformers (SSTs) with ultra-high-voltage 2300 V and 3300 V SiC power modules, and high-power three-phase power supply units (PSUs), powered by the latest Generation 5 technology 1200 V SiC MOSFETs. Together, these technologies help AI data centers achieve higher efficiency, greater power density, and enhanced system reliability at scale.





Navitas' GaNFast technology delivers high-frequency, high-efficiency DC-DC power conversion required to support the rapidly growing power demands of AI GPUs. Leveraging the superior switching performance of GaN, Navitas solutions enable MHz-frequency operation, higher power density, and faster transient response, allowing power to be delivered more efficiently from the rack level directly to the GPU.

Through its comprehensive portfolio of GaN and SiC technologies, Navitas continues to collaborate closely with NVIDIA within the MGX ecosystem, helping enable open, modular AI infrastructure architectures and accelerating the industry's transition toward next-generation AI factories.

Two pictures:

Navitas TW Country Manager Stacey Cho with NV executive team. Navitas 800 V-6 V PDB board on MGX Ecosystem display.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

info@navitassemi.com

Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "we expect" or "are expected to be," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas and, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our businesses are subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our respective business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

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