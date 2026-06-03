NewtekOne, Inc. and Payroc Form Strategic Alliance

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) ("NewtekOne") and Payroc WorldAccess, LLC ("Payroc") announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance whereby Payroc will incorporate certain of NewtekOne's business and financial solutions into Payroc's menu of embedded business and financial solutions offered to its more than 190,000 active merchants.

After a thorough process of evaluating potential partners, Payroc selected NewtekOne as its strategic banking solutions partner for merchants on the Payroc platform. Payroc's merchants, which, in aggregate, produce more than $125 billion of card and ACH volume, will have access to NewtekOne's financing solutions with loans from $5 thousand to $15 million and NewtekOne's signature 10 to 25-year amortization schedule; those financing solutions include the Newtek Seven Day Business Loan and the Newtek Triple Play. Payroc's merchants will also be offered depository solutions such as the Newtek Zero-Fee Business Banking account, which includes a business checking account paying 1%, a business savings account with a 3.50% rate, and a Visa-branded Newtek Bank debit card. In addition, Payroc's alliance with NewtekOne will give merchants on the Payroc platform real-time payroll functionality (giving businesses the ability to execute same day payroll) and a complete set of commercial insurance products for those merchants to mitigate risk.

Commenting on the new alliance, Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, of NewtekOne, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Payroc and are excited that Payroc's network now has access to what we believe to be best-in-class solutions that NewtekOne offers, including the Newtek Advantage. In Payroc's process to identify a preferred embedded finance partner, we demonstrated to the Payroc team that NewtekOne could offer its clients the ability to move money in real time with wire capability and same-day payroll, superior transactional capabilities, data and analytics, as well as attractively priced and structured loans. We refer to our loans as 'adult' loans with amortization periods of 10 to 25 years and without risk of balloon payments. On top of getting access to NewtekOne's menu of solutions, we provide complete transparency to Payroc's management team and its own set of alliance partners via our internally developed NewTracker processing system, which tracks referrals from application to close, ensuring Payroc's clients receive the highest level of customer service."

James Oberman, Payroc's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Payroc has always been committed to being more than a payment processor. We're strategic partners to the businesses we serve, and our alliance with NewtekOne is a natural extension of that commitment. By embedding best-in-class banking, lending, and insurance solutions directly into the Payroc platform, we're removing friction and creating real, measurable value for our merchants across North America and beyond."

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne, Your Business Solutions Company, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "NewtekOne"), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: Banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek, NewtekOne, Newtek Bank, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company, One Solution for All Your Business Needs and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in card volume annually and operating across 47 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for clients worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com Disclaimer: Banking products referenced herein are offered by Newtek Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Insurance products are offered through licensed insurance subsidiary of NewtekOne, Inc. Neither Payroc WorldAccess, LLC nor any of its subsidiaries is a bank, lender, or insurance provider.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.