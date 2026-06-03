TOKYO, June 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. (JALEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) have concluded discussions and jointly established a new company, Aero Breath Co., Ltd., dedicated to the aircraft aftermarket business, effective today, June 1, 2026.In response to the growing demand for aircraft maintenance driven by the recovery of air passenger traffic, Aero Breath will combine JAL and JALEC's extensive operational and maintenance expertise with MHI's advanced and broad technical capabilities. This new platform aims to improve maintenance work efficiency and aircraft quality, thereby minimizing aircraft ground time and further enhancing operational efficiency(1).Aero Breath will be headquartered at Aichi Prefectural Nagoya Airport and plans to start regional aircraft maintenance services within fiscal 2026, subject to obtaining necessary permits and approvals.JALEC and MHI will collaborate closely with Aero Breath to contribute to the development of Japan's aircraft aftermarket business and support the sustainable growth of the aviation industry, while maintaining safe and reliable flight operations.Company OverviewName: Aero Breath Co., Ltd.Representative: President & CEO Taro MatobaLocation: 4677-1 Aoyama Shaguji, Toyoyama-cho, Nishikasugai-gun, Aichi Prefecture, JapanEstablished: June 1, 2026Business Overview: Aftermarket business focused on aircraft maintenance, including airframe maintenance of regional aircraft.Capital: JPY 79 millionShareholders: JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. 51%, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 49%Website: https://www.aerobreath.co.jp(1) Press Release dated August 27, 2024: "JAL and MHI Begin Joint Exploration of Collaboration in Aircraft Maintenance and Aftermarket Services"About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.