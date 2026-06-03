DJ Preparatory documents available for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026

Waga Energy Preparatory documents available for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026 03-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eybens, June 3, 2026 Preparatory documents available for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026 The Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday June 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the registered office. The prior meeting notice serving as the meeting notice, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)" on May 20, 2026 - "bulletin n° 60" and the meeting notice will be published on June 3, 2026 in a "Journal d' Annonces Légales". The terms and conditions for shareholders' participation and voting at the said General Meeting are set out in the prior meeting notice published in the "BALO" on May 20, 2026 - "bulletin n° 60", as well as in the meeting notice that will be published on June 3, 2026 in a "Journal d' Annonces Légales". The preparatory documents for the General Meeting listed in Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code are made available to shareholders on the Company's website under the section "Investors" (www.waga-energy.com) from this day. The documents provided for in Article R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will also be made available to shareholders from the date of the meeting notice. Thus, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions: -- Shareholders may participate in this General Meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, notwithstanding any contrary statutory provisions. The right to participate in the general meetings of the Company is evidenced by the registration of the securities in the name of the shareholder or the intermediary registered on his behalf pursuant to Article R.22-10-28 of the Commercial Code, on the fifth business day preceding the meeting, i.e. on June 17, 2026, at midnight, Paris time: ? Either in the registered securities accounts held for the Company by its agent Uptevia (General Meetings Service - Cœur Défense, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex), ? Or in the bearer securities accounts held by an authorized intermediary. -- Any shareholder may review the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the Commercial Code at the Company's registered office within 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2026-06-03_PR Preparatory documents available for General Assembly =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Waga Energy 5 Rue Raymond Chanas 38320 Eybens France Phone: (33) 772 771 185 E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Internet: www.waga-energy.com ISIN: FR0012532810 Euronext WAGA Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 2339236 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2339236 03-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)