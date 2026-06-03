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WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 16:39
22,850 Euro
-1,93 % -0,450
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,65019:25
23,20023,65019:09
Dow Jones News
03.06.2026 18:33 Uhr
256 Leser
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Preparatory documents available for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026

DJ Preparatory documents available for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026 

Waga Energy 
Preparatory documents available for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026 
03-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eybens, June 3, 2026 

Preparatory documents available 
 
for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 24, 2026 

The Company's shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday June 24, 
2026 at 2 p.m. at the registered office. 
 
The prior meeting notice serving as the meeting notice, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published 
in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)" on May 20, 2026 - "bulletin n° 60" and the meeting notice 
will be published on June 3, 2026 in a "Journal d' Annonces Légales". 
 
The terms and conditions for shareholders' participation and voting at the said General Meeting are set out in the 
prior meeting notice published in the "BALO" on May 20, 2026 - "bulletin n° 60", as well as in the meeting notice that 
will be published on June 3, 2026 in a "Journal d' Annonces Légales". 
 
The preparatory documents for the General Meeting listed in Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code are made 
available to shareholders on the Company's website under the section "Investors" (www.waga-energy.com) from this day. 
 
The documents provided for in Article R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will also be made available to shareholders from 
the date of the meeting notice. Thus, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions: 
 
   -- Shareholders may participate in this General Meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, 
  notwithstanding any contrary statutory provisions. The right to participate in the general meetings of the Company 
  is evidenced by the registration of the securities in the name of the shareholder or the intermediary registered on 
  his behalf pursuant to Article R.22-10-28 of the Commercial Code, on the fifth business day preceding the meeting, 
  i.e. on June 17, 2026, at midnight, Paris time: 
  
 
 ? Either in the registered securities accounts held for the Company by its agent Uptevia (General Meetings 
  Service - Cœur Défense, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex), 
 ? Or in the bearer securities accounts held by an authorized intermediary. 
  
 
   -- Any shareholder may review the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R.225-83 of the 
  Commercial Code at the Company's registered office within 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2026-06-03_PR Preparatory documents available for General Assembly 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Waga Energy 
       5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
       38320 Eybens 
       France 
Phone:    (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:    laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:   www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:     FR0012532810 
Euronext   WAGA 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 2339236 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2339236 03-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2339236&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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