

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has provided one of the most detailed analyzes so far on how alcohol affects health.



The researchers reviewed data from 843 studies published up to 2023 and used a special method that focuses on the most cautious conclusions supported by the evidence. Each health outcome was then given a rating from 0 to 5 stars based on the strength and consistency of the findings.



The study found that alcohol was linked to a higher risk of all 10 types of cancer examined. The risk generally increased as people drank more. Even drinking less than one standard drink a day (under 10 grams of pure alcohol) was associated with a greater risk of cancers affecting the throat, colon and rectum, esophagus, breast, liver, pancreas, and prostate.



The strongest link was seen with pharyngeal cancer, where alcohol consumption was associated with at least a 105% higher risk. Alcohol was also linked to a significantly higher risk of cancers of the larynx, colon and rectum, and the mouth. In addition, drinking was associated with a higher risk of liver cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases, with risk increasing by at least 40%. The risk of pancreatitis also rose by at least 22%.



For some other cancers, including those of the esophagus, breast, liver, pancreas, and prostate, the evidence was less strong but still consistently showed that risk increased with alcohol consumption. Stomach cancer was the only cancer for which researchers said more evidence is needed to better understand the relationship.



The study highlighted the need for public health guidelines to reflect the latest evidence and clearly explain that even low-to-moderate alcohol consumption can increase the risk of several health problems, particularly cancer. They also stressed the importance of discouraging heavy or binge drinking.



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