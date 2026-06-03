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WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Stuttgart
03.06.26 | 21:57
3,004 Euro
-0,46 % -0,014
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9923,05622:59
3,0003,05822:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 22:46 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2026

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 31, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
05/31/2026

296,061,497

Total gross of voting rights: 296,061,497



Total net* of voting rights: 295,906,088

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.