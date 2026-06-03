

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has rolled out a wide-ranging set of proposals aimed at boosting Europe's tech independence. This move is all about ramping up local semiconductor production, AI capabilities, and cloud computing infrastructure, especially as reliance on U.S. and Chinese tech increases.



One key element is the new Cloud and AI Development Act, which aims to establish EU-wide rules for cloud services handling sensitive public-sector tasks. Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Europe shouldn't have to rely on foreign providers for tech that underpins vital services like healthcare, energy, and security.



Additionally, Henna Virkkunen pointed out that these proposals aim to make sure critical cloud providers don't have a 'kill switch' that could potentially disrupt important European services.



There's also a revamped version of the Chips Act, dubbed Chips Act 2.0. This updated framework is focused on cutting down reliance on international chip suppliers, improving crisis readiness, and boosting Europe's ability to produce advanced semiconductors used in AI.



The initiative puts a spotlight on creating state-of-the-art semiconductor foundries right within the EU.



Before these proposals can become law, they'll need the green light from all 27 EU member states. If they get approved, it could mark one of the bloc's biggest pushes to strengthen digital sovereignty and lessen dependence on foreign tech infrastructure.



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