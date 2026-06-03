

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results, posting a profit compared to a loss last year, driven by strong subscription growth and record annual recurring revenue additions. The company also announced a four-for-one stock split and raised its full-year outlook.



Revenue increased 26% to $1.39 billion from $1.10 billion a year earlier, while subscription revenue also rose 26% to $1.32 billion.



Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 24% year-over-year to $5.51 billion, with a record $255.8 million in net new ARR added during the quarter.



CrowdStrike posted net income of $27.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $104.3 million, or $0.42 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted income rose to $283.4 million, or $1.10 per share, from $184.7 million, or $0.73 per share, a year ago.



The company also announced a 4-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 25, 2026, will receive three additional shares for each share held, with split-adjusted trading expected to begin on July 2, 2026.



Looking ahead, CrowdStrike raised its fiscal 2027 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $5.91 billion to $5.96 billion, adjusted earnings of $4.88 to $4.96 per share.



For the second quarter, CrowdStrike forecasts revenue of $1.44 billion to $1.44 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.16 to $1.17 per share.



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