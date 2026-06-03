American Resources Corporation: American Resources Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing Following Transformational Restructuring

Delay follows completion of Company's audited Form 10-K, which reflected a multi-year restructuring, deconsolidation of certain operations, strengthened balance sheet and sharpened strategic focus

Company expects to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as soon as practicable and within the applicable Nasdaq compliance period

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company's delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company is working diligently with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete and file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable and within the applicable period provided under Nasdaq's Listing Rules.

The delay in filing the Form 10-Q follows the Company's recently completed and filed audited Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Form 10-K reflected the culmination of a multi-year restructuring and strategic transformation of American Resources, including the deconsolidation of certain legacy and affiliated operations, the removal of the Company's prior going concern qualification, and the establishment of a stronger and more focused balance sheet and operating platform.

As reflected in the Form 10-K, American Resources has sharpened its go-forward strategy around its role as a gateway, procurer, aggregator and trader of diverse rare earth and critical mineral feedstocks for domestic and allied supply chains. This includes sourcing and supplying mined concentrates, recycled materials, manufacturing byproducts and other strategic feedstocks to advanced refining platforms, including ReElement Technologies Corporation, American Resources' affiliated minority holding and a leading U.S.-based critical mineral and rare earth refining platform, and Electrified Materials Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources focused on the aggregation and pre-processing of recycled materials.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corporation, commented, "The delayed filing of our first quarter Form 10-Q is a direct result of the substantial accounting and audit work associated with completing our 2025 Form 10-K, which reflected a transformational restructuring of American Resources. That filing was an important milestone for the Company and provided a clearer picture of our balance sheet, strategic holdings and go-forward focus. We are working closely with our independent auditors to complete the first quarter filing as quickly as possible and within the timeframe provided by Nasdaq."

Mr. Jensen continued, "American Resources is entering a new phase with a focused mandate as a comprehensive critical mineral solution platform and serving as a critical mineral feedstock gateway and supply partner into the rapidly growing domestic and allied refining ecosystem. The critical mineral supply chain continues to evolve quickly, and our platform is well positioned to source, aggregate and trade diverse feedstocks that support high-value refining through our strategic relationship with ReElement. We remain focused on transparency, compliance and execution as we advance this strategy."

The Company intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) upon filing its Form 10-Q and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-receives-nasdaq-notice-regarding-late-form-10-q-filing-followi-1173082