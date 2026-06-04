Corporate Conservation Awards Announced at the Tandem Global Conference 2026, Presented by ExxonMobil

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Tandem Global, a leading NGO working at the intersection of business and nature, announces the winners of its 2026 Tandem Global Awards during their annual conference held in Austin, Texas, on June 2-3. The Tandem Global Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation, with awardees representing national and international companies across a variety of industries.

The year's top honors were awarded to Freeport-McMoRan, Cemex, and Matador Ranch and Cattle Company.

"Each year, we see corporate conservation move from ambition to execution in increasingly sophisticated ways," said Margaret O'Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Tandem Global. "This year's awardees demonstrate that meaningful environmental progress is not only compatible with business performance but is being embedded into core strategy across sectors and geographies. We are proud to recognize organizations that are turning commitment into measurable, lasting impact."

Corporate Conservation Leadership Award

Freeport-McMoRan received this year's Corporate Conservation Leadership Award, recognizing the company's overall achievement in conservation and commends their corporate commitment to biodiversity, conservation education and alignment with global conservation objectives.

Employee Engagement Award

The Employee Engagement Award, given to Cemex, celebrates the exemplary contributions of one company's employees towards their habitat and conservation education efforts.

Gold Program of the Year

The Gold Program of the Year Award, which honors the overall depth of one corporate conservation program certified by WHC Certification, was awarded to Matador Ranch and Cattle Company for its work at the Beaverhead Ranch in Dillon, Montana.

Project Awards

In addition to these corporate and program-level awards, individual projects are recognized for excellence in each of the WHC Certification, powered by Tandem Global, project themes. These award categories offer projects of all sizes the ability to compete for recognition.

Overall, this year's most honored company was Ontario Power Generation, who received the following Tandem Global Project Awards: Invasive Species Project Award, Pollinators Project Award, Reptiles and Amphibians Project Award, and Wetlands and Water Bodies Project Award.

The following is a complete list of 2026 Tandem Global Award Winners:

Avian Project Award

Ashland, Former Landfill - GA, Brunswick, Georgia

Awareness and Community Engagement Project Award

General Motors, DMAX Ltd, Moraine, Ohio

Bats Project Award

Vulcan Materials Company, Durbin Quarry, Irwindale, California

Desert Project Award

Cemex, Atotonilco: Cerro Jardín + Xoyatla + Coayuca, Hidalgo, México

Forests Project Award

Grupo México, Área de Conservación Sierra La Elenita, Sonora, México

Formal Learning Project Award

Grifols Therapeutics, Clayton Facility, Clayton, North Carolina

Grasslands Project Award

Flint Hills Resources, Pine Bend, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

Green Infrastructure Project Award

Freeport-McMoRan., Copper Queen Branch, Bisbee, Arizona

Invasive Species Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, OPG Nuclear Operations Darlington and Pickering, Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada

Invasive Species Coordinated Approaches Project Award

BASF, Belvidere" New Jersey

Land Conservation Agreements Project Award

Matador Ranch and Cattle Company, Beaverhead Ranch, Dillon, Montana

Landscaped Project Award

CalPortland, El Segundo Ready Mix Plant, El Segundo, California

Mammals Project Award

BP, Opportunity Ponds, Anaconda, Montana

Other Habitat Project Award

Vulcan Materials Company, Colton Conservation Bank, Colton, California

Other Species Project Award

Lundin Gold, Magnolia yantzazana, Fruta del Norte, Zamora Chinchipe, Ecuador

Pollinators Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, R.H. Saunders Generating Station, Cornwall, Ontario, Canada

Remediation Project Award

WM, Twin Creeks Landfill, Watford, Ontario, Canada

Reptiles and Amphibians Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, OPG Nuclear Operations Darlington and Pickering, Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada

Species of Concern Project Award

Freeport-McMoRan, NM Operations, Tyrone, New Mexico

Training Project Award

General Motors, Mogi das Cruzes, Warren, São Paulo, Brazil

Wetlands and Water Bodies Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, Wesleyville Site, Port Hope, Ontario, Canada

Tandem Global Corporate Conservation Leadership Award

Freeport-McMoRan

Tandem Global Employee Engagement Award

Cemex

Tandem Global Gold Program of the Year Award

Matador Ranch and Cattle Company

Award finalists and winners were chosen from WHC Certification applications submitted between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. Information on the award criteria can be found here.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information, visit tandemglobal.org.

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SOURCE: Tandem Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/corporate-conservation-awards-announced-at-the-tandem-global-con-1173295