Industry-leading low on-resistance, approx. 25% less than existing products, enhances xEV power efficiency

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin sequentially shipping samples in late June of two types of new 5th-generation silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (SiC-MOSFETs) in bare die form. The new SiC-MOSFETs are designed for use in inverters for drive motors and eAxlesof electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and other electrified vehicles (xEVs). They feature Mitsubishi Electric's proprietary trench structure and achieve industry-leading low on-resistanceapproximately 25% lower than that of existing products.

The products will be displayed at PCIM Expo Conference 2026 (June 9-11, Nuremberg, Germany) as well as exhibitions in Japan, China and other countries.

Mitsubishi Electric's 5th-generation SiC-MOSFET bare dies will contribute to the performance and miniaturization of xEV inverters and eAxles, which will extend the range and improve the power efficiency of xEVs. In addition, the company's proprietary manufacturing process technology suppresses performance degradation and fluctuations in power loss and on-resistance, ensuring stable quality even after long-term use, and contributing to the durability and performance of xEV inverters and eAxles.

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Semiconductor Device Marketing Div.A

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/