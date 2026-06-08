New LV100-type standard package with integrated 3-level circuit contributes to standardized inverter designs

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has jointly developed a new standard package for power modules with integrated 3-level circuits, designed for industrial drive equipment and renewable energy systems, in collaboration with Semikron Danfoss Elektronik GmbH Co. KG, a leading global manufacturer of power semiconductors.

This new standard package is based on Mitsubishi Electric's LV100-type package for high-power applications and Semikron Danfoss's SEMITRANS20 package. By optimizing terminal layout and functions specifically for 3-level circuits while ensuring compatibility between the two companies' products, the new package will help customers standardize their inverter designs.

As the movement toward Green Transformation (GX) accelerates to realize a decarbonized society, demand is growing for power semiconductors that efficiently convert electricity. Particularly in the industrial sector, to further reduce power consumption, there is increasing adoption of 3-level circuits, which offer higher efficiency and allow for smaller peripheral components compared to conventional 2-level circuits.

The new package, jointly developed by Mitsubishi Electric and Semikron Danfoss, incorporates a 3-level T-type circuit, contributing to higher efficiency and more compact inverter designs. Furthermore, the optimal arrangement of main electrode terminals and auxiliary control terminals specifically for 3-level T-type circuits enhances inverter design flexibility.

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Semiconductor Device Marketing Div.A

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

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Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/