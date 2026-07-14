Expanding installation and maintenance strengths in Europe's data center cooling systems market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics IT Cooling Systems S.p.A. acquired all shares of the APAC group and the COMPAC group including their operating companies involved in HVAC sales, installation and maintenance on July 13. Both groups were headquartered in Utrecht Province in the Netherlands.

The acquisition strengthens Mitsubishi Electric's one-stop capabilities in Europe by enhancing its ability to provide integrated equipment sales, installation and maintenance services. By combining the installation and maintenance expertise of the APAC and COMPAC groups with its own extensive product portfolio, Mitsubishi Electric expects to expand its data center cooling systems business across Europe.

Global demand for data center cooling systems has increased significantly in recent years, and Mitsubishi Electric has positioned this sector as one of its key growth businesses. In Europe, data center development is expanding beyond the traditional hubs of Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin into both northern and southern regions, creating growing demand for advanced cooling solutions. At the same time, data center operators are increasingly seeking comprehensive service providers that can deliver not only equipment and installation but also maintenance and ongoing support to ensure stable and reliable performance.

For the full text, please visit: https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/2026/pdf/0714_ld.pdf

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Overseas Air Conditioning Refrigeration Systems Div.

Global Strategy Business Planning Department

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

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www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/air-conditioning-systems/

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Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

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www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/