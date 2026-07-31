

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY109.817 billion, or JPY53.66 per share. This compares with JPY90.926 billion, or JPY43.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to JPY1.497 trillion from JPY1.312 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY109.817 Bln. vs. JPY90.926 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY53.66 vs. JPY43.89 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.497 Tn vs. JPY1.312 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 241.87 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.270 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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