

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Long Table Growth Corp. (LTGRU), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10 per unit.



The offering is expected to close on June 5.



The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.



The company expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.



The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 4 under the ticker symbol LTGRU.



The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols LTGR and LTGRW, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News