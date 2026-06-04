BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
May 2026 Share Conversion
4 June 2026
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6.1.13)
The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 May 2026 Share Conversion Date:
109 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares
11,299 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares
Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for May 2026 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 May 2026.
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001