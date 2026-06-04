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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Dividend Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2026

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has proposed a dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2026 of 66p per Ordinary share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on 15 July 2026 to shareholders on the register on 12 June 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 11 June 2026.

As referred to in the Chairman's Annual Report Statement, the directors have chosen to apply the streaming regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share:

43p

Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share:

23p

Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:

66p

The total distribution represents a decrease of 35% from the 102p paid to shareholders in respect of the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2025. Shareholders are reminded that the amount the Company receives in dividends and interest is the outcome of the application of its investment policy rather than a target. The amounts distributed to shareholders are largely determined by the net revenue received by the Company in any year and are designed to satisfy the Company's annual income distribution test to ensure that it maintains its investment trust status.

The distribution will be split into the interest and dividend components on shareholder tax vouchers. If you are in any doubt as to your tax position or you are subject to tax in a jurisdiction outside the UK, you should consult an appropriate professional adviser.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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