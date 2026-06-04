

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish investment firm EQT AB (EQT.ST, EQBBF) announced a multi-year partnership with The Association of Tennis Professionals or ATP, making it the men's tennis tour's first official private markets partner through 2030. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The agreement with ATP, a governing body of men's professional tennis, marks EQT's first global sports sponsorship. As a Platinum Partner, EQT will activate across 15 ATP tournaments in 12 markets, including Masters 1000, ATP 500 and ATP 250 events.



The deal grants EQT brand visibility, premium hospitality and stakeholder engagement opportunities across the Tour's global audience of more than one billion fans.



The investment firm said the partnership coincides with its global brand relaunch, 'Better Never Ends,' and aims to broaden brand recognition as it expands its investor base and enters new markets.



'An ever-larger share of value creation in the global economy is happening in private markets, and individual investors want access to that opportunity. As the largest private markets firm outside the U.S., EQT has both the scale and responsibility to help make that a reality', EQT Chief Executive Per Franzen said.



The ATP, which stages premier tournaments across six continents, said the deal supports its strategy to build deeper, multi-market partnerships.



A dedicated activation programme will create opportunities for players to participate in partner-led campaigns, the company added.



On the Stockholm stock exchange, shares of EQT AB closed Wednesday's trading 6.50 percent lower at 295.00 Swedish kroner.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News