

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the third straight month in April, and at the fastest pace in more than one-and-a-half years, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The volume of industrial production contracted 3.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.9 percent decrease in March.



Moreover, this was the steepest fall since August 2024, when production shrank 4.0 percent.



Among sectors, energy production plunged 14.9 percent from last year, and a 3.2 percent decline was seen in manufacturing output. Meanwhile, manufacturing production logged a sharp growth of 14.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 1.2 percent versus a 2.3 percent decrease in March.



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