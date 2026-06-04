

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Industrial output grew by calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent on a yearly basis, slightly faster than the 1.9 percent rise in March. This was the second consecutive rise in production.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production growth improved to 4.2 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month.



Production of all components except consumer goods increased in April. Production of capital goods and energy advanced 3.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output rose 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods output dropped 0.6 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production fell 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 2.4 percent increase in March.



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