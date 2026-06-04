

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-month low of 1.3921 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-week low of 114.85 against the yen and nearly a 2-month low of 1.6155 against the euro, from 1.3987, 115.14 and 1.6128, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 0.9930 from an early 3-day low of 0.9899.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.40 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro and 0.99 against the aussie.



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