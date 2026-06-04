Agentic Work Management solves the AI productivity gap; Organizations can run critical work with humans and agents on the same plan, with the same context, under the same governance

Asana announces next generation AI Teammates purpose-built for industries and Asana Dash, an AI Chief of Staff for every user that knows your individual goals, priorities and what needs your attention

New apps coming soon: Asana Service Management for IT, Command by Asana for Builders, and Asana Client Management for Professional Services

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN) today unveiled the operating system for human-agent teams: a new product suite designed to help organizations run critical work with humans and AI agents working from the same plan, with the same context, under the same governance unlocking enterprise productivity at scale. Announced at the Work Innovation Summit in London, the launch marks Asana's most significant product evolution to date.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for enterprises. Today, 75% of knowledge workers use AI on the job*, yet only 5% of companies report meaningful productivity gains**. This is what Asana calls the AI productivity gap, and it comes down to four reasons:

Hard to get started: It's hard for teams to discover the right agents and visualize their current processes and workflows.

It's hard for teams to discover the right agents and visualize their current processes and workflows. Agents aren't team players: There is no framework for individuals to interact with agents in multiplayer mode alongside the rest of their team.

There is no framework for individuals to interact with agents in multiplayer mode alongside the rest of their team. Agents lack context: Most agents aren't onboarded with the context of how their teams operate, prior decisions, or what their priorities are.

Most agents aren't onboarded with the context of how their teams operate, prior decisions, or what their priorities are. Hard to govern: CIOs and IT leaders are concerned about agents operating with unchecked data access and no cost oversight.

Organizations need an operating layer on top, a place where humans and agents run critical workflows together.

This is what Asana can deliver today.

What's new

Agentic Work Management is Asana's easy button for AI productivity across every team. Built to close the AI gap, it delivers in several key ways: supercharging teams with ready-to-go agents, eliminating the busywork that slows every team down, and making sure every individual always knows their next best action.

Agentic Work Management enabled by a new generation of teammates

Agentic Work Management introduces a new way to use Asana, with agents enabled for every layer of the business:

For personal use, an AI Chief of Staff called Asana Dash that understands each user's goals, priorities, and the work that needs attention across teams and tools. It captures follow-ups from meetings, Slack threads, and email, turns them into structured work in the Work Graph, and connects users to the right AI Teammates for specific tasks and projects to move work forward.

For teams, AI Teammates are now more capable, more connected, and easier to adopt, with a new chat-based front door, in-product recommendations, a Skills library for repeatable work, and integrations across Gmail, Outlook, Slack, HubSpot, Figma, Canva, and more. Because they operate in a shared system with memory of past decisions and working patterns, each workflow starts with more context and gets sharper over time.

For specific industries where teams rely on deeply specialized workflows, Asana is expanding its portfolio of AI Teammates with pre-built, industry-specific agents for high-value workflows in manufacturing, retail, and other industries. Each arrives pre-onboarded to the work it supports, helping teams get value faster.

With StackAI, Agentic Work Management extends across enterprise systems

With StackAI, acquired in May 2026, customers can extend Agentic Work Management beyond the Work Graph into the systems where work actually happens. AI Studio, AI Teammates, and StackAI together let customers orchestrate complex, multi-step workflows across CRMs, ERPs, collaboration tools, support systems, contracts, databases, and custom infrastructure not just within Asana. Teams can plan work, coordinate humans and agents through one shared system, and execute across the enterprise with the context, governance, and handoffs production use demands.

New applications coming soon: the OS packaged for the teams that need it most

Asana is packaging its operating system for the teams whose work is most dependent on coordinated execution.

Asana Service Management unifies ticketing and project execution for IT, HR, facilities, and other service teams to resolve key issues without human touch. A self-learning knowledge base improves deflection over time. When a request needs another team involved, Asana can move from ticket to project without losing context, something legacy ITSM tools structurally cannot do.

unifies ticketing and project execution for IT, HR, facilities, and other service teams to resolve key issues without human touch. A self-learning knowledge base improves deflection over time. When a request needs another team involved, Asana can move from ticket to project without losing context, something legacy ITSM tools structurally cannot do. Command by Asana is a planning and product development system for humans and agents to work in sync. Specs write themselves from context across past tickets, PRs, meetings, and notes. Releases hold because engineering managers can model their backlog against release dates and run what-if scenarios across capacity and velocity without the spreadsheets. Leaders can ask a question or check the live dashboard to see what's off track, why, and which dependencies are hidden.

is a planning and product development system for humans and agents to work in sync. Specs write themselves from context across past tickets, PRs, meetings, and notes. Releases hold because engineering managers can model their backlog against release dates and run what-if scenarios across capacity and velocity without the spreadsheets. Leaders can ask a question or check the live dashboard to see what's off track, why, and which dependencies are hidden. Asana Client Management runs the full agency lifecycle in one system. Deliver every client a branded portal where all communication lives in one place, keeping them informed and aligned from intake through delivery. AI agents handle the work that slows teams down: capacity planning, SOW creation, asset production, status drafts. And, with a live view of project and client health, resourcing decisions happen before problems surface, not after.

"For 18 years, Asana has solved one of the hardest problems in business: helping teams coordinate at scale across goals, decisions, and handoffs. The foundation we built the Enterprise Work Graph, shared memory, multiplayer coordination, and governance is precisely what the agentic era requires. Asana's OS is how AI moves from helping individuals work faster to supercharging entire organizations," said Dan Rogers, CEO of Asana.

"Many vendors are repositioning around AI agents, but layering agents onto coordination-centric systems does not address the core challenge of enterprise execution. As organizations move toward more dynamic, cross-system workflows, the need is shifting from coordination to Adaptive Work Orchestration, where humans and AI operate against shared context, with embedded governance and continuous visibility. Asana's Agentic Work Management approach reflects this shift, combining a structured work graph with orchestration capabilities to support execution across people, systems, and intelligent agents at scale," says Riana Barnard, Industry Analyst at Frost Sullivan.

Customers adopting Agentic Work Management

FedEx has deployed AI Studio and AI Teammates across marketing and sales, driving a 9x improvement in speed to market and generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual operational savings. In marketing, FedEx consolidated intake from more than 24 forms into a single intelligent workflow using AI Studio, with AI Teammates drafting go-to-market plans and creative briefs, reducing planning cycles from weeks to days and reclaiming over 1,200 hours annually. In sales enablement, intake review time dropped from 90 minutes to 30 minutes, with automated portfolios handling cross-region launch sequencing in real time to optimize seller capacity. At the leadership level, AI Teammates generated summaries and status updates providing 100% visibility into global initiatives, and reclaiming over 300 hours previously spent on manual alignment.

COS, the global fashion brand within the H&M Group, used AI Studio and AI Teammates to transform campaign production across marketing, ecommerce, and regional teams worldwide cutting campaign setup time by 90%, doubling asset output to more than 1,000 assets per campaign, and eliminating nearly 3,000 hours of annual manual work. As COS put it: "Asana hasn't merely improved our processes it has redefined how we work."

Asana's Work Innovation Summit comes to London today

Leaders and practitioners from around the world are gathering in London today for Asana's Work Innovation Summit a day of fresh ideas, hands-on learning, and meaningful connection about how to build the agentic enterprise. Attendees get hands-on time with the latest capabilities and direct access to the peers and experts shaping how humans and agents work together. For more information or to watch on-demand visit here.

Availability

Agentic Work Management, including AI Teammates and AI Studio, is available today. Asana Dash, Asana Service Management, Command by Asana, and Asana Client Management will be made available in phases over the coming months. For the latest information visit asana.com/ai.

About Asana

Asana is the operating system for human-agent teams. Built on the Enterprise Work Graph and 18 years of multiplayer architecture, Asana is where an organization's humans and agents run critical workflows together from a shared plan, with shared memory, backed by enterprise-grade governance. Learn more at asana.com.

*Microsoft and LinkedIn, 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report: AI at Work Is Here. Now Comes the Hard Part, May 8, 2024.

**Boston Consulting Group, The Widening AI Value Gap, September 30, 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604472500/en/

Contacts:

Frances Ward

Asana Communications

Press@asana.com