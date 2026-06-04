

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to a 6-day high of 1.1594 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.3412 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to near a 2-month high of 0.7927 against the franc and near a 5-week high of 160.09 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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