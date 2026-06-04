Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a performance nutrition company focused on muscle health and recovery, is pleased to announce that its flagship Promino NSF Certified for Sport product has been named an official nutrition partner of Team Canada Speedsoft as the team prepares to compete in international competition during the 2026 season.

The partnership will provide Team Canada athletes with access to Promino's proprietary amino acid formulation, a low-calorie, sugar-free alternative to traditional protein supplements designed to support muscle recovery, strength and athletic performance.

Speedsoft is one of Canada's fastest-growing competitive sports, requiring a unique combination of physical endurance, explosive movement, reaction speed, strategic thinking and sustained mental focus. Through this partnership, Promino will work alongside Team Canada athletes throughout training and competition while increasing awareness of the Company's sports nutrition platform among athletes and active consumers.

Promino NSF Certified for Sport is formulated with essential amino acids and is independently certified through the NSF Certified for Sport program, helping provide athletes confidence that the product has been tested for quality and compliance with major sport governing body requirements1.

"Speedsoft athletes represent the next generation of high-performance competitors," said Jordan Mosca, Director of Marketing at Promino. "Their sport demands a combination of physical readiness, recovery, focus and consistency. We are proud to support Team Canada with a clean, convenient amino acid solution that aligns with the needs of modern athletes seeking effective recovery and performance nutrition without excess calories or digestive discomfort often associated with traditional protein products."

Mike Montanaro, who operates Action Airsoft which is the major sponsor and training facility of Team Canada Speedsoft, added, "We are excited to partner with Promino as the team prepares for international competition. Our athletes train year-round and place significant importance on recovery and performance nutrition. Promino's NSF Certified for Sport designation and athlete-focused approach make this a natural fit for our program."

The sponsorship will include product support, athlete engagement initiatives, social media collaborations and promotional activities designed to showcase the role of sports nutrition in supporting athletic preparation and recovery.

The Company believes the partnership further strengthens Promino's growing presence across amateur, collegiate and professional sports. Recent athlete and sports partnerships include Major League Baseball legend José Bautista, Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel, multiple NCAA Division I NIL initiatives and the Company's designation as the Official Protein Drink of Las Vegas Lights FC.

About Team Canada Speedsoft

Team Canada Speedsoft represents Canada's top athletes competing in the rapidly growing sport of Speedsoft, an international competitive discipline that emphasizes speed, teamwork, strategy, agility and precision under high-intensity conditions.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding increasing awareness of our sports nutrition platform. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

1 NSF: What Our Mark Means

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Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.