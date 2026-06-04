Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 13:52
371,55 Euro
+0,87 % +3,20
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
371,80371,9513:55
371,70371,9013:55
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hanshow Launches xPilot in Collaboration with Microsoft, an AI-Powered Real-Time Store Execution Assistant at NRF 2026 APAC

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, announced the launch of xPilot, a real-time store execution AI Assistant powered by Hanshow digital twin technology, in collaboration with Microsoft at NRF 2026 APAC. The launch represents a major milestone in Hanshow's ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to develop open, scalable Store Digital Twin frameworks for physical retail, while further advancing an open retail technology ecosystem that enables retailers, solution partners and in-store IoT applications to connect, integrate and act on real-time store intelligence.

Built on Microsoft Azure, xPilot uses Microsoft Fabric to unify in-store sensing data with retailer business data, creating a connected data foundation for real-time retail operations. On top of that foundation, AI agents powered by Microsoft Foundry help translate live store signals into faster decisions and more consistent execution across store environments.

While retailers worldwide have invested heavily in data and analytics, many still struggle to translate insights into consistent, scalable in-store action. Designed a native AI Agent for retail and intelligent execution assistant, xPilot combines real-time store sensing, AI-driven decision-making, and automated workflows, integrating to the Store Digital Twin by continuously integrating data from smart shelves, smart carts, in-store robotics, operational systems and other IoT touchpoints. Built on Microsoft Azure, xPilot uses Microsoft's secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and AI Agent capabilities to support trustful enterprise-grade deployment across markets and regions.

For retailers, xPilot provides immediate operational value. Store teams gain real-time visibility into shelf availability, planogram compliance and operational alerts, with the ability to trigger staff tasks or automated actions instantly with priority. Retailers benefit from live heatmaps covering sales, traffic, conversion, labor and energy usage, helping standardize execution, reduce lost sales, and improve operational efficiency across store networks. xPilot's open architecture also supports integration with ecosystem partner's applications across merchandising, supply chain, store operations and customer engagement.

Rainbow Department Store, a leading retailer in China, is among the first retailers to deploy xPilot in live store environments. As an early adoption customer, Rainbow is using the assistant to validate how digital twin technology can translate real-time store intelligence into consistent in-store execution at scale. By integrating xPilot with Hanshow's in-store IoT solutions, Rainbow is shifting from manual inspections to intelligence-driven workflows, enabling faster response to display compliance, accurate pricing and inventory management.

For Hanshow, the launch of xPilot marks the company's move into a new stage of intelligent retail innovation, extending its digital twin ecosystem from in-store digital infrastructure to intelligence-led execution at the operational layer.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft and many partners established the foundation for Store Digital Twin," said Relvin Sun, Dean of Hanshow Retail Research Institute. "xPilot is where that vision becomes a reality, turning insights into actions in real-time and enabling retailers and suppliers to move from reactive operations to proactive, intelligence-led execution."

"Retailers don't need more tools in the store-they need more intelligence. A real-time store digital twin, paired with unified data and AI agents, helps teams move from seeing what's happening to acting on it in the moment-raising Store IQ and accelerating the journey toward a Frontier Store," said Christian O'Donohue, Sr. Industry Advisor, Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994867/xPilot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857227/2020_Hanshow_LOGO____RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanshow-launches-xpilot-in-collaboration-with-microsoft-an-ai-powered-real-time-store-execution-assistant-at-nrf-2026-apac-302791525.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.