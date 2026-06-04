Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it received a visit from the New Brunswick ("NB") Minister of Natural Resources Hon. John Herron along with the Assistant Deputy Minister Neil Jacobson and the Director of Resource Development Wayne Maston and the Chief Geologist Kay Thorne. The group spent several hours on site and were treated to tours of our exploration project at Bald Hill.

ATMY was very excited to show them the site of recent drilling on the Marcus and Main Zones as well as the Core Processing Facility in Penobsquis.

The Visit highlighted the on-going exploration and the next phase of exploration at Bald Hill Antimony Project.

The excellent access to the property and our extensive high quality road access was instrumental in transporting the guests in an efficient and effective way. It also allowed ATMY to highlight the efforts taken to protect the local environment and local creeks. The area is fully contoured and ditched to prevent run-off.

After the visit, New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources Hon. John Herron commented:

"New Brunswick has a proud mining history, a vibrant exploration sector and a diverse geology rich in critical minerals, including antimony deposits and occurrences. Our Comprehensive Minerals Strategy, launched earlier this year at PDAC, has set a clear path to responsibly develop our mineral resources, attract investment, and create jobs, while protecting the environment and strengthening relationships with First Nations and Local communities," said Minister Herron. "Antimony represents an economic opportunity for the province. Seeing how this property is progressing, providing local jobs, and supporting our economy was impressive. The spinoffs from this project are having a direct impact on things like local restaurants, hotels, and the mining supply chains industry."

Minister Herron Examining a Core Sample from the Marcus Zone.

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ATMY CEO James Atkinson Explaining Drilling Program to Neil Jacodson (on right) and Wayne Maston (on left). Minister John Herron (in rear) is discussing results with ATMY geologist Ian Casidy at the drill.

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ATMY CEO James Atkinson explains the results of the past program, mineralization encountered and the upcoming exploration program to visitors.

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Assistant Deputy Minister Neil Jacobson is shown a High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite sample from drill core while Kay Thorne, Director of the NB Geological Survey looks on.

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Minister John Herron discusses drilling with Ulrich Fornier owner of Icore Drilling Company, the on-site drillers.

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Geologists Shiela Waters ATMY (center), Kay Thorne (Chief Geologist NBNR) left and Susan Johnson (Regional Geologist NBNR) discuss the mineralization in one of the drill holes.

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Minister John Herron (in center) and ATMY crew at Drill Hole BHW-26 -13.

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Examining "Marcus Boulder" Antimony -bearing stibnite mineralization.

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Assistant Deputy Minister Jacobson looks at the mineralization at the Marcus Zone.

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Jim Atkinson, CEO of ATMY and Minister John Herron

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Mr. James Atkinson P.Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources commented "We were very excited to host representatives from The New Brunswick Ministry of Natural Resources at Bald Hill. We would like to thank Minister John Herron and his staff for graciously making the time to visit our Project. We were pleased to be able to show them our exciting project and to highlight the work being done in the field and at the Core Processing Facility in Penobsquis."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR+. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

Rock sampling results from the South Zone, Marcus Zone and Central Zone add additional potential.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.