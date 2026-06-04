

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire on condition of complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector, an area between the Israeli border and the Litani river.



This region is now under the control of Israeli military forces.



The truce was agreed after the fourth round of U.S.-led negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control and to expel Hezbollah militants.



But in a statement issued on Thursday, Israel's Defense Minster Israel Katz said Israeli Defense Force would 'continue its fire and operations on the ground' and would have a 'continued presence in the security zone in Lebanon. without the return of the population.'



Lebanese state media reported that Israeli forces launched deadly strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, a day after U.S. State Department Counselor Dan Holler announced the agreement in Washington.



The two parties agreed to reconvene the political and security tracks in the week of June 22, with a view toward reaching a comprehensive peace and security agreement.



All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments, a joint statement said. They rejected any attempt, by any state or non-state actor, to hold Lebanon's future hostage.



Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed that they have no hostile intent toward one another and committed to continuing direct negotiations to build confidence, resolve all outstanding issues, and work toward a comprehensive agreement between the two countries.



The delegations discussed a security framework, building on discussions held at the Pentagon on May 29, aimed at sustainably ensuring the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Israel. This includes the dismantlement of non-state armed groups, and the prevention of their re-emergence.



All parties condemned Iran's attacks on countries in the region, and ongoing activities that undermine stability throughout the Middle East, whether through support for proxies and all other acts of aggression.



The United States underscored its readiness to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to improving their capacity and enabling the effective exercise of sovereignty throughout Lebanese territory.



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