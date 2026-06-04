

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran with the support of four Republican lawmakers.



In a public show of disapproval of Trump's handling of the conflict, the House adopted the war powers resolution by a 215-208 vote.



It requires Trump to withdraw American forces from the Middle East or seek congressional approval to continue the U.S. military strikes against Iran, codenamed, 'Operation Epic Fury.'



The White House called the resolution 'unconstitutional' and an attempt to restrict presidential power.



The concurrent resolution, if also passed by the Republican-led Senate, would not require the President's signature, but it does not have the force of law, reports say.



The campaign to limit Trump's war powers has picked up more GOP support as the escalation of the Middle East War is sending US gasoline prices up and the public sentiment against the war is building up. Trump's approval ratings continue to fall in recent polls.



Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks (New York), who co-sponsored the resolution, told reporters, 'I am thrilled that we've had the opportunity to have some members from the Republican side stand up. I'm really thrilled and proud of my Democratic colleagues, because every Democrat, every single one voted for this.'



'The passage of this [resolution] today signals a significant turning point: more and more Republicans are listening to their constituents who do not want another open-ended war in the Middle East,' added Meeks, who is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.



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