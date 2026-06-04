

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in May after rising to a 5-month high in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.0 percent in May, the same as in April. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.



There were 140,275 unemployed people in May compared to 142,902 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 127,944.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, also stayed unchanged at 2.7 percent in May.



Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent.



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