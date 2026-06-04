

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 0.8656 against the pound, from an early low of 0.8642.



Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro advanced to 1.1631, 0.9191 and 185.96 from early lows of 1.1599, 0.9176 and 185.38, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro climbed to a 1-week high of 1.6302, an 8-day high of 1.9803 and nearly a 2-month high of 1.6167 from early lows of 1.6268, 1.9756 and 1.6122, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the pound, 1.17 against the greenback, 0.92 against the franc, 188.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the aussie, 2.00 against the kiwi and 1.62 against the loonie.



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