

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Agriculture has warned football fans traveling into the United States to watch the World Cup, to not bring pork with them to protect the country from African Swine Fever.



The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on. With games scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across North America, thousands will be traveling into the United States and to neighboring host countries, Mexico and Canada, to watch the matches.



'While organizers work to ensure a safe and fun tournament, it's important for travelers to know that certain food products are not allowed,' USDA said in a press release.



African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly disease that infects wild and domestic pigs, has been detected in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the Dominican Republic and Haiti.



'If you're traveling into the United States, it's important to remember: Don't Pack Pork! Because the virus can survive in both cooked and uncooked pork products, travelers are prohibited from shipping and/or carrying them into the United States,' USDA said.



While not a threat to human health, people can unknowingly spread ASF through contaminated items such as clothing, shoes, and cooked and uncooked pork products, it added.



USDA said that pork products (cooked or uncooked) like pernil, pork dumplings, or prosciutto could carry ASF and are prohibited from traveling into the United States or between the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



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