Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Launches New Website for Pivot Tubeless Insulin Patch Pump

Initial patients expected in June 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a leader in innovative, patient-centric insulin delivery, today announced the launch of PivotPump.com, a patient-focused website designed to support individuals seeking a simpler path to insulin pump therapy.

This launch follows the Company's receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") clearance in April 2026 for its Pivot insulin delivery system. The FDA clearance represents a significant milestone in Modular Medical's strategy to expand access to insulin pump technology, particularly among individuals historically underserved by existing solutions. The Company remains on track for commercial launch in the fall of 2026.

Pivot is designed for people living with diabetes who rely on daily insulin injections, as well as those who have encountered technological, usability, or cost-related barriers with traditional pump systems. The system emphasizes simplicity and ease of use for the patient and full access to clinical information for the clinician to reduce adoption friction.

The PivotPump.com website provides accessible, educational content on insulin pump therapy and highlights the Company's focus on real-world usability and supporting patients in evaluating and adopting pump-based diabetes care.

Modular Medical continues to focus on removing barriers to the adoption of insulin pumps through simplified onboarding, intuitive design, and an improved user experience, with the goal of enabling broader transition from multiple daily injections to pump therapy.

For more information on the Pivot system, visit the dedicated site: PivotPump.com and the newly launched YouTube Pivot Insulin Delivery System channel searchable @ModularMedical.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its Pivot pump product; whether the Company will have initial users by June 30, 2026; the timing of the commercial launch of the Pivot product; whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

Pivot is a trademark of Modular Medical in the United States. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-launches-new-website-for-pivot-tubeless-insulin-patch-1172866