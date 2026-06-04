Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (WKN: A2QPAL) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the awarding of another key contract for its 2026 inaugural drill program at the Great Northern Project, Newfoundland.

MCL Drilling will provide diamond drilling services and infrastructure construction support for the Company's inaugural 2026 drill program, which is designed to be up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling. MCL is based out of Deer Lake, Newfoundland, which is approximately 85km south (one-hour drive) of the center of the project by road.

The company is well equipped to provide the support required for the planned program, with equipment depth exceeding project needs; experienced crews for drilling, drill pad construction, infrastructure works (roads, bridges, trail clearing); and in-house mechanical support, with its main workshop located in Deer Lake.

Sean Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter, commented,

"We are looking forward to working with Desmond Major and his Team, we're particularly keen on their depth of talents and local knowledge and experience they will bring to our operations with their multiple drill rigs and capable crews. What also stands out to us is their commitment to environmental stewardship and best practices in all the tasks they take on. They are involved in mineral exploration, forestry, industrial and road construction, as well as bridge and wharf work. Their abilities exceed our current needs and will be a great addition to our team."

ABOUT THE 2026 EXPLORATION PROGRAM :

The Company is planning to conduct an extensive drill program across the Great Northern project, conducting up to 10,000m of diamond drill core. Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity") has been engaged to manage all exploration activities. Program commencement is anticipated in the coming weeks, with permits already in place to commence drilling once crews and equipment are mobilized to site.

Exploration Management: Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd.

Equity is a senior geological consulting firm based in Vancouver, BC, with nearly 40 years of experience managing large, complex drill programs for both junior and major mining companies across North America. This engagement gives Gold Hunter immediate access to a highly experienced exploration team.

Drilling and Infrastructure Support: MCL Drilling

MCL Drilling is a division of Majors Contracting Ltd, a privately-owned, family business with more than 35 years of experience in timber harvesting and forest biomass production; transmission line clearing; support for transmission line construction; forest road and bridge construction; road maintenance and snow clearing; highway bridge construction and maintenance; and trucking.

The Company operates to guidelines that meet the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Standard, the CSA Z809 Sustainable Forest Management Standard, and the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC) Boreal Forest Standard.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Gold Hunter Resources Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and a Fellow of both the Society of Economic Geologists and Geological Society of London.

ABOUT GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, the advancement and execution of the inaugural drill program, contractor selection and mobilization, the potential for resource growth and new discoveries at the Great Northern Project, and the Company's broader exploration strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, the ability to retain qualified personnel and contractors, timely completion of drilling programs, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300059

Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.