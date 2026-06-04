Proposed changes reflect actions to improve operational efficiency and better align the global manufacturing footprint with customer needs

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) today announced plans to close its production facility in Broekhuizenvorst, the Netherlands, to align its global supply chain footprint with evolving market conditions and as part of its broader executional excellence efforts.

"These actions are part of our commitment to ensure the long-term resilience and competitiveness of our global supply chain network," said Sylvia Wilks, chief supply chain officer of Lamb Weston. "While this is a very difficult step, particularly given the strong commitment of our Broekhuizenvorst team, it is necessary to position us to improve our operational efficiency and better align our manufacturing footprint with customer needs."

The company will now initiate a formal consultation process with the Works Council, in accordance with Dutch regulations. Lamb Weston is committed to conducting this process in an open and constructive manner and will communicate further details following its completion.

The company plans to support the approximate 110 affected team members throughout the process, treating them with fairness, respect, and in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

These strategic actions are part of the company's ongoing execution of its Focus to Win strategy, which includes prioritizing markets and channels, strengthening customer partnerships, achieving executional excellence and setting the pace for innovation.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 75 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "plans," "intent," "improve," "will," "ensure," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans and strategies and anticipated benefits therefrom, including with respect to the planned facility closure. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Readers of this press release should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect these forward-looking statements and actual financial results and cause them to vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the company's ability to successfully implement the facility closure, including the consultation process with the Works Council; operational challenges; levels of labor and people-related expenses; the company's ability to successfully execute its strategies, including Focus to Win; the competitive environment and related conditions in the markets in which the company operates; political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company conducts business; and other risks described in the company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no responsibility for updating these statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604926370/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Debbie Hancock

Investors@lambweston.com

Media:

Erin Gardiner

Communication@lambweston.com