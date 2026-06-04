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WKN: A2ATEK | ISIN: US5132721045 | Ticker-Symbol: 0L5
Stuttgart
04.06.26 | 15:03
35,900 Euro
-0,58 % -0,210
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,03036,57015:30
36,03036,57015:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LAMB WESTON
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC35,900-0,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.