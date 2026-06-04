

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW), a supplier of frozen potato products, on Thursday said it plans to close its production facility in Broekhuizenvorst, the Netherlands.



The company said the move is part of its broader executional excellence efforts and ongoing implementation of its Focus to Win strategy, which includes strengthening customer partnerships, improving execution, prioritizing key markets and channels, and supporting innovation.



'These actions are part of our commitment to ensure the long-term resilience and competitiveness of our global supply chain network,' said Sylvia Wilks, chief supply chain officer of Lamb Weston. 'While this is a very difficult step, particularly given the strong commitment of our Broekhuizenvorst team, it is necessary to position us to improve our operational efficiency and better align our manufacturing footprint with customer needs.'



Lamb Weston said it will begin a formal consultation process with the Works Council in accordance with Dutch regulations.



The shutdown is expected to affect approximately 110 employees. The company said it will support affected team members throughout the process and comply with all applicable laws and regulations.



LW shares closed at $41.94 on Wednesday, up 0.79%.



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