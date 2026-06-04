

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets reacted to the geopolitical developments related to the Middle East war including the Republican-led House of Representatives voting to halt the U.S. military action against Iran. Renewed concerns about the AI economy also swayed market sentiment in the aftermath of a disappointing AI chip forecast from semiconductor giant Broadcom.



Wall Street Futures are directionless amidst fresh concerns about the AI economy and the sustainability of valuations attributed to the AI hype. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



Dollar Index declined as the U.S. dollar retreated amidst reports of a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Bond yields mostly eased.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined more than a percent amidst expectations of a deal between the U.S. and Iran. Gold has rallied more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,064.10, up 0.74% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,528.50, down 0.34% Germany's DAX at 24,922.94, up 0.45% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,268.30, down 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 8,223.18, up 0.89% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,069.35, up 0.26% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,476.00, down 1.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,686.10, down 1.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,057.78, down 0.64% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,253.40, down 1.48% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,639.41, down 1.84%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.27, down 0.26% EUR/USD at 1.1635, up 0.31% GBP/USD at 1.3451, up 0.21% USD/JPY at 159.85, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.7138, up 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.3897, up 0.00%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.472%, down 0.49% Germany at 3.0275%, down 0.35% France at 3.669%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.9240%, down 0.18% Japan at 2.674%, up 1.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $96.29, down 1.55%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $94.76, down 1.31%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,500.65, up 0.76%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $73.73, up 0.05%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,364.21, down 7.22% Ethereum at $1,734.93, down 7.85% BNB at $589.70, down 7.99% XRP at $1.14, down 7.54% Solana at $67.80, down 10.14%



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