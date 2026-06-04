

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales decreased slightly in April as the growth in specialized stores was offset by the weaker performance of supermarkets and e-shops, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales dropped 0.2 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 6.2 percent strong recovery in March.



Sales at hyper- and supermarkets contracted 7.3 percent annually in April, and sales in e-shops were 9.2 percent lower. At the same time, sales at specialized stores grew at an accelerated pace of 7.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent.



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