Providing access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Vålerenga Fotball AS to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Supplier.

Through this partnership, Corpay Cross-Border will deliver comprehensive FX risk management solutions to support Vålerenga Fotball AS's operations. In addition, its award-winning platform will enable the club to manage global payments seamlessly through a single point of access.

"Corpay Cross-Border is proud to be named the Official FX Supplier of Vålerenga Fotball AS," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "This partnership reinforces Corpay's position as a leading provider of corporate payments and currency risk management solutions within professional football, while giving us a strong platform to expand our brand and business in Norway. We look forward to supporting the club as they pursue success in the Eliteserien, Norway's top-tier football league."

"We are pleased to be able to use Corpay's modern currency solutions. They will help provide us with predictability during periods of significant fluctuations," says COO Harald Gjervik.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Vålerenga Fotball AS

Vålerenga is a proud club with a proud history! It began with its founding in a cabinetmaker's workshop on Vålerenggata, continued through the bohemian era and the league title of the 1960s, then into the era of the "new bohemians" and all the victories of the 1980s.

In the 1990s, the club and the supporters' group Klanen took a historic stand against racism. In Europe, the club enjoyed success with matches against Chelsea F.C., Besiktas J.K., and Newcastle United F.C. among its proudest highlights.

In 2005, we won what remains our most recent league championship and celebrated together with tens of thousands of supporters outside Oslo town hall. In 2008, we claimed what remains our most recent Norwegian Cup title, with two local lads scoring our goals.

In the autumn of 2017, Vålerenga moved into Intility Arena, and by securing the bronze medal in the 2020 league season, our men's team earned its first league medal in its new home.

*"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604874585/en/

Contacts:

Brad Loder

Chief Marketing Officer

Corpay Cross-Border Solutions

+1 (647) 627-6635

brad.loder@corpay.com