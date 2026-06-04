

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A closely watched UN Security Council election delivered a mix of continuity and change on Wednesday, as Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, Zimbabwe - and first-time member Kyrgyzstan, secured seats as non-permanent members of the apex Council.



The five countries were elected by the 193-member General Assembly to serve as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms beginning on 2027 January 1.



Austria and Portugal won the two seats allocated to the Western European and other States (WEOG) Group, while Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe were elected from the Latin American and Caribbean Group and the African Group respectively.



Kyrgyzstan secured the Asia-Pacific seat after defeating the Philippines in four rounds of voting.



The most competitive contest unfolded in the Asia-Pacific Group. Kyrgyzstan led the first ballot with 105 votes to the Philippines' 85, before steadily increasing its support through three head-to-head rounds of voting, ultimately prevailing by 142 to 49 in the fourth round.



The election marks a historic milestone for Kyrgyzstan, which will serve on the Security Council for the first time since joining the United Nations in 1992.



The Council comprises 15 members: five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - with veto power and 10 non-permanent members elected for staggered two-year terms.



Seats are distributed among regional groups to ensure geographical representation.



The five countries elected on Wednesday will replace Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia when their terms conclude at the end of 2026.



Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia will remain on the Council through the end of 2027, providing continuity in its work.



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