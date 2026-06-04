

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has announced the Model Cities Initiative, directing nearly $300 million in federal funding to transform public safety in U.S. cities. Through this initiative, two to four cities will be selected to receive awards supporting the implementation of comprehensive and innovative strategies to reduce crime, restore law and order, and enhance public safety. Proposals from qualifying cities are due on September 1.



'This administration is leveraging every authority to ensure the safety of all Americans,' said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. 'The Model Cities Initiative will supercharge our law enforcement partners and restore the rule of law to America's neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Our message is clear: We will help those who help us Make America Safe Again.'



Investments will be made in a variety of areas addressing public safety, behavioral health, and related staffing, equipment, and services with the goal of leveraging federal resources to build capacity, strengthen accountability, and deliver measurable reductions in crime that can serve as a model of innovation for replication nationwide. Eligible applicants include local government entities serving a population of at least 100,000.



City leaders, including the mayor, sheriff, county prosecutor, and others will work together to submit one application that proposes a persuasive vision of how this money can be awarded strategically throughout their city to improve law enforcement engagement, victim services, detention and reentry services, and preventive programs.



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