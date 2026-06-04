

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), a finance tech company, Thursday announced that it has appointed Matt Flanigan as its Board Chair, effective July 15.



Matt Flanigan succeeds David Foss who is set to retire on the same day.



Currently, Flanigan is the vice Chair and Lead Independent Director of the fintech company. Previously, he retired from Leggett & Platt, Inc after serving as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In pre-market activity, JKHY shares were trading at $134, up 0.65% on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News