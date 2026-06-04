SuperCarClaims.com Founder, Steve Calamusa, is Honored as Diminished Value Expert by the Porsche Club of America

In Back-to-back appearances on the Porsche Club of America's (PCA) Tech Tactic's Live broadcast and PCA's Insider YouTube podcast, Steve Calamusa provides PCA's 128,000+ subscribers and over 145,000 members with guidance protecting their high-value vehicle investments from losses resulting from vehicle damage.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Attorney Steven Calamusa was invited to provide expert Diminished Value advice on two of Porsche Club of America (PCA) media broadcasts. The founder of SuperCarClaims.com and lead diminished value attorney at Gordon & Partners, P.A., Mr. Calamusa, appeared on two PCA productions in a three-week window this spring. Both broadcasts focused on diminished value and loss-of-use claims for exotic, collectible, and luxury vehicles.

In March, Calamusa joined PCA's live technical broadcast, Tech Tactics Live , for a 59-minute segment. The episode, "Protect Your Investment: Navigating Diminished Value Claims with Supercar Claims," has drawn 3,178 views, 100 likes, and 30 comments as of June 1st.

Less than three weeks later, the Porsche Club Insider Podcast released Episode 214 on April 13. Titled "Diminished Value & Loss of Use: Protecting Your Investment with Steve Calamusa," the 55-minute conversation logged 2,474 views, 77 likes, and 35 comments.

Mr. Calamusa covered the fundamentals of diminished value and the impact that collision has on resale value. He also provided guidance on the claim process and explained: 1) first-party versus third-party claims, 2) stated versus agreed value coverage, 3) statute of limitations, 4) subrogation, and 5) how aftermarket modifications may factor into outcomes. A recurring point: Your Vehicle is Worth Less After a Crash Even if the Repairs are Perfect.

Viewer response reflected strong community interest. Several PCA members said the information changed how they planned to review and structure their policies. An active SuperCarClaims.com client shared his ongoing experience in the comments and a longtime Porsche owner, who pursued his own claim nearly a decade ago, noted that enthusiasts now have a specialist firm to turn to.

Calamusa's ties to PCA run deep. He is a founding member of the Gulfstream Region PCA and the owner of a 2008 Porsche GT2. He also advertises monthly in Panorama magazine and has written articles there on diminished value for high-value vehicles. The PCA website has published multiple pieces featuring Calamusa and SuperCarClaims.com.

"Helping fellow car enthusiasts recover the damages they are rightfully owed after their vehicle is damaged is the entire reason SuperCarClaims.com exists."

- Steve Calamusa, Founder, SuperCarClaims.com

Mr. Calamusa, a University of Miami graduate, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Attorneys in Florida and honored as a national Super Lawyer more than 10 times (2007, 2014 through 2025). In addition, he has held Martindale-Hubbell's AV Preeminent rating since 2004.

About SuperCarClaims.com

SuperCarClaims.com is a division of Gordon & Partners, P.A., a Palm Beach Gardens law firm with more than 120 employees and over 30 years of experience. The practice represents owners of collectible, exotic, luxury, and sports cars for diminished value, loss-of-use, and total loss claims in a variety of states nationwide. Owners whose vehicles that have been damaged through another party's negligence can request a free claim review by contacting SuperCarClaims.com or by calling (888) 500-0000.

SOURCE: SuperCarClaims.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supercarclaims.com-founder-steve-calamusa-is-honored-as-diminish-1173350