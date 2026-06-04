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WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 15:11
401,60 Euro
+0,88 % +3,50
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Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
397,40398,4017:05
397,20398,4017:05
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Rockwell Automation Supports Liquats Vegetals' Digital Transformation of Plant Operations in Spain

Initiatives support operational insight, sustainability, and manufacturing consistency in a high variability production environment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Rockwell Automation is working with Liquats Vegetals, a Spain-based producer of plant-based beverages, to support the digitalization of manufacturing operations at Liquats' production facilities.

The collaboration is focused on improving process visibility, operational consistency, and energy transparency in response to growing production complexity in the plant-based food industry, where manufacturers are managing a wider range of formulations, tighter resource constraints, and increasing expectations around sustainability and traceability.

"Manufacturers in Spain are operating in environments where production flexibility, data visibility and efficient use of resources are becoming essential," said Jose Paredes, country director, Spain, Rockwell Automation. "Working with companies such as Liquats Vegetals reflects how industrial organizations are using digital transformation to gain better insight into their operations and support more informed, day-to-day decision making on the plant floor."

As demand for plant-based beverages continues to grow, Liquats Vegetals is facing increasing requirements for flexible production lines, frequent product changeovers, and tighter control over resource consumption. Liquats has been advancing the digital transformation of its plants to improve operational visibility and to better understand energy and utility usage across production processes, including how production performance and resource consumption interact across processing and packaging operations.

Various Rockwell technologies are supporting Liquats Vegetals' efforts to increase process consistency, operational visibility and energy transparency across its production facilities, including:

  • The PlantPAx distributed control system (DCS) to support more flexible process control across multiple formulations and frequent product changeovers, helping maintain consistent beverage quality

  • The FactoryTalk Energy Manager application to provide real-time visibility into energy and utility consumption at the plant level, helping operations teams better understand usage patterns, detect anomalies, and support more informed actions related to energy efficiency and resource stewardship

  • The DataMosaix industrial DataOps solution to consolidate production, energy, and sustainability data into a unified view, enabling Liquats to more effectively analyze performance, improve traceability, identify improvement opportunities, and support informed, day-to-day decision-making across manufacturing operations.

By combining real-time operational and energy data, the digitalization initiative supports Liquats Vegetals' broader sustainability approach, helping translate energy transparency into practical insights that inform daily operational decisions and ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact while maintaining product integrity.

"As our production environment becomes more complicated, having reliable and centralized operational data is essential," said Tasio Corachán Masriera, director of processes and continuous improvement at Liquats Vegetals. "Digital transformation of key areas of the plant helps us better understand process variability, energy consumption, and operating costs, enabling more informed decisions and continuous improvement across our manufacturing operations."

Liquats Vegetals operates production facilities in Catalonia and supplies a broad customer base that includes major Spanish retailers, foodservice operators and international distribution partners. The company's manufacturing activities span multiple product categories and formulations, requiring adaptable production systems and close control over quality and resource use.

Learn more about Rockwell Automation sustainability priorities and outcomes: https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/sustainability.html

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rockwell-automation-supports-liquats-vegetals%e2%80%99-digital-transformation-1173349

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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