

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mounting outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products and the liquidation of crypto long positions revealed a heavily bearish sentiment in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin dropped to a 4-month low of $61,336 in the past 24 hours while overall crypto market capitalization touched a low of $2.17 trillion during the same period. The renewed concerns over the AI economy that followed the disappointing forecast by chip giant Broadcom has spilled over to the digital assets space in general and the AI-linked cryptocurrencies in particular.



The plunge in cryptocurrencies comes amidst a mixed sentiment in global markets attributed to the volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East and AI-related worries about tech valuations. Cheering reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon as well as renewing expectations of a U.S.-Iran deal, crude oil prices have declined more than 3 percent and the Dollar Index has dropped around 0.3 percent. Sovereign bond yields mostly eased while gold has added more than a percent. However, mixed sentiment prevails in Wall Street amidst fears about the hype surrounding AI and AI spends. While Dow Jones has rallied 1.5 percent, Nasdaq Composite has declined around 1 percent.



Massive crypto liquidations continued during the past 24 hours also, as per data from Coinglass. Crypto liquidations, i.e. the forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses, stood at $1.79 billion versus $1.76 billion a day earlier. Long positions liquidated was $1.5 billion, not far from $1.53 billion recorded a day earlier. Short positions liquidated increased to $289 million versus $229 million a day earlier.



The fear and caution in the crypto market reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index also, as it plunged into the 'extreme fear' category with a reading of 19. The index was at 23 (fear) a day ago and 32 (fear) a week ago.



The persistent capital flight from ETF products as well as the aggressive deleveraging restricted cryptocurrency market capitalization. Aggregate crypto market capitalization has declined 3.9 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.21 trillion. Market capitalization of the AI & Big data category has however plunged more than 10.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



The 24-hour trading volume however increased 14 percent to $158 billion. Around 6 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas more than 75 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.7 percent lower at $64,331.65. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 11.4 percent in the past week and 26.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Amidst renewed institutional caution, Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $397mmillion on Wednesday versus $519 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $342 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com and is positioned between Samsung ranked 13th and Micron Technology ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 3.9 percent overnight as it traded at $1,789.78. The leading alternate coin is trading 64 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,865.35 and $1,717.80.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $53 million on Wednesday versus $90 million on Tuesday. With outflows of $52 million, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for bulk of the outflows.



With the overnight decline dragging market capitalization to $215 billion, Ethereum has slipped to the 100th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) plunged 4.5 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $604.59. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency erased 4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.17, around 68 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) tumbled 5.3 percent overnight to $70.38. SOL's current price is around 76 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $13 million on Wednesday versus inflows of $7 million on Tuesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 1.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3286. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 7.1 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $67.36, around 11 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026. Hyperliquid ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $3 million on Wednesday as well as Tuesday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 4.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0894. DOGE is trading 88 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



79th ranked Siren (SIREN) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 19 percent.



28th ranked NEAR Protocol (NEAR) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 21 percent.



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